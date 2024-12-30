Former President Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 100, according to reports.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, held office from 1977 to 1981. During his time as president, he achieved the notable feat of being the last Democratic candidate to secure electoral votes in Alabama.

Many Alabama leaders have shared their thoughts on Carter’s passing.

Rep. Barry Moore expressed his thoughts on the matter.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. He was a remarkable individual who exemplified compassion, faith, and service throughout his life. President Carter played a significant role in bringing about peace in the Middle East through the historic 1978 Camp David Accords. This groundbreaking agreement established a lasting peace between Egypt and Israel, and his dedication to promoting justice and understanding earned him the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. President Carter’s legacy will forever be remembered as a beacon of hope for Israel and its neighboring countries. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the words of Psalm 34:18, which reminds us that ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted.'”

Rep. Terri Sewell is an influential figure in the political arena.

President Jimmy Carter was an exceptional leader and humanitarian who devoted his life to serving the public. His legacy of humility and compassion serves as an enduring source of inspiration for people from all walks of life in the United States. May he find eternal peace.

Rep. Robert Aderholt:

Former President Jimmy Carter devoted his life to serving his country, whether it was as a statesman, a member of the military, or as a citizen. His commitment to organizations like Habitat for Humanity and his unwavering faith served as an inspiration to countless individuals. During this time of loss, Caroline and I extend our prayers to the Carter family.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a highly respected and influential figure, has shared his valuable insights on a wide range of topics. With his wealth of experience and expertise, he has become a prominent voice in the political landscape.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of President Carter during this difficult time. His unwavering commitment to serving his community and country is truly commendable. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Mayor Walt Maddox expressed his views on the matter, stating, “I firmly believe that we have a responsibility to our community to take action and address this issue head-on.” He emphasized the need for proactive measures and a collaborative approach to finding solutions. “We cannot simply ignore the challenges we face. It is our duty to actively seek out solutions and work together to make a positive impact,” Mayor Maddox added.

“Tuscaloosa City expresses its gratitude to President Carter for his lifelong dedication to service. Whether serving as President, Governor, or in the United States Navy, President Carter remained steadfast in his duties and unwavering in his convictions. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that sought to embody the highest ideals of America.”

