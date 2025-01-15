Trump’s planned executive orders on immigration and tariffs after being sworn in

President-elect Joe Biden is set to make his mark on the presidency with a series of executive orders and directives once he takes office on Monday. These actions will cover a wide range of issues, including immigration and energy, allowing Biden to shape his new administration’s agenda from the very beginning.

According to two sources familiar with the planning, Trump is getting ready to issue a substantial number of executive orders and directives on his first day in office and beyond. This effort, internally referred to as “shock and awe,” is expected to include over 100 orders. Transition advisers have been working on drafting these orders for Trump to consider. However, the final decisions on which orders will be released on day one, Monday, and which ones will follow in the subsequent days are still being determined. “It’s all subject to change,” one of the sources noted.

Here’s the information we currently have about the executive orders:

Immigration

On his first day as president, the Republican plans to take several actions focused on enhancing immigration enforcement and fulfilling his promise to deport a significant number of undocumented immigrants in the United States. These executive actions will grant more authority to federal immigration officers to apprehend individuals without criminal records, deploy additional troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and resume the construction of the border wall, as reported by Reuters in November.

In a move to secure funding for border wall construction, it is anticipated that Trump will declare illegal immigration a national emergency. Furthermore, in a post on Truth Social in November, he hinted at reallocating military resources to support his deportation initiatives.

“We will ensure that if you are undocumented, you will not be able to enter through a port of entry or any other means,” stated Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, during an interview with National Public Radio. Trump’s administration plans to terminate the temporary “parole” programs implemented by outgoing President Joe Biden, which have allowed a considerable number of migrants from specific countries to enter legally on humanitarian grounds and obtain work permits, as reported by Reuters. Additionally, Trump aims to put an end to automatic citizenship for individuals born in the United States to parents who are in the country illegally. His team is currently working on an executive order to achieve this objective.”

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1868 during the post-Civil War era, ensures that citizenship is granted to “all individuals who are born or have been naturalized in the United States.”

Challenging any move by Trump to end birthright citizenship would be a legal obstacle.

“We must put an end to it. It’s absolutely absurd,” stated Trump during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” in December.

Energy

According to sources familiar with the plans of members of Trump’s transition team, Trump is contemplating a set of executive orders that he intends to implement shortly after assuming office. These orders would focus on a range of issues, including electric vehicles and rejoining the Paris climate agreement, which he previously withdrew from during his first administration. The transition team members are proposing substantial changes to curtail support for electric vehicles and charging stations, as well as bolster measures to restrict the import of cars, components, and battery materials from China. A document, viewed by Reuters, outlines these recommendations.

The transition team suggests implementing tariffs on battery materials worldwide to stimulate domestic production. The intention is to negotiate exceptions with allied countries separately. The document reveals that Trump’s executive orders may also aim to reverse Biden’s climate regulations on power plants, lift the suspension on liquefied natural gas exports, and eliminate waivers that permit states like California to enforce stricter pollution regulations.

Tariffs

On his first day or early in his new administration, Trump has the opportunity to fulfill his promises by implementing higher tariffs on imported goods from America’s largest trading partners.

According to Trump, tariffs have the potential to enhance economic growth in the United States. However, critics caution that such a move could ultimately result in increased costs for consumers.Pardons

Upon assuming office, Trump has made it clear that he intends to swiftly exercise his power to grant pardons. Specifically, he plans to pardon a number of individuals who have either been convicted or charged in relation to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by his supporters.

