Contractor-sentenced-to-prison-for-defrauding-Upstate-NY-family-in-Central-NY

A contractor with a track record of embezzling funds intended for home renovation projects in Upstate New York has been sentenced to multiple years in state prison.

Dakota A. Smith, the contractor, has been sentenced to three to six years in state prison in Greene County. The court records reveal this information.

In a previous report, it was mentioned that Smith, who is 29 years old, admitted to committing second-degree grand larceny. He had received a payment of $100,000 for a home renovation project but ended up keeping most of the money for himself.

Smith has court appearances lined up for later this month in nine other ongoing criminal cases in the Capital Region and Onondaga County.

According to a report by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, a family from Baldwinsville revealed that they had given Smith a payment of nearly $62,000 for a home addition. However, as winter approached, they were left with a deep 11-foot hole in their backyard that they were trying to fill in.

Ed and Theresa Polimeni stand beside a deep 11-foot hole in their backyard on Lock Street in Baldwinsville. The photo, taken by Dennis Nett, captures the couple in front of the hole, showcasing the scale of the excavation.

Smith is currently facing two civil lawsuits from homeowners who claim that he accepted payment for renovations but failed to carry out the agreed-upon work.

Smith had previously spent approximately a year in state prison for his involvement in a case where he and his mother embezzled over a million dollars from her employer, the New York State Weatherization Directors Association, which is based in East Syracuse.

If you have any information about Smith, please contact the troopers at 315-366-6000 and provide them with the case reference number NY2400786199.

