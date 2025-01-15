Earn $45,000 a year, health benefits, travel expenses, and a 401(k) by driving the NUTmobile for Planters.

Planters is currently seeking drivers for its NUTmobile. If you’re interested, you have until February 14th to apply. The position offers a competitive salary of $45,000 per year, along with a comprehensive benefits package.

If you’ve always dreamed of driving the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile but it seems unlikely to happen, here’s some good news: you now have the opportunity to drive another hilariously oversized food vehicle across the country.

Planters is currently seeking three new drivers to join its Peanutter squad. These drivers will have the exciting responsibility of driving a 26-foot-long peanut across the country’s highways. If you’re interested in this unique opportunity, be sure to submit your application by February 14th.

The NUTmobile, although slightly smaller than the Weinermobile, offers a generous pay of $45,000 for the position. This exciting opportunity with Planters spans from June 2025 to June 2026. In addition to the competitive salary, drivers will receive travel expenses, meal stipends, and comprehensive health insurance that includes dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage. To further support your financial future, there is also a 401(k) program available with corporate matching.

To become a Peanutters team member, it is required to have a college degree, preferably in the fields of communications, marketing, advertising, public relations, or related areas. Additionally, possessing a valid driver’s license is necessary. If you are interested in joining, please submit your resume along with a brief video highlighting why you would be a valuable addition to the Peanutter team.

Let’s not bring up that failed Super Bowl PR stunt from five years ago where they declared Mr. Peanut dead.

As a member of the Peanutter squad, you will represent the company at parades, community events, and grand openings nationwide, playing a vital role in promoting our product. (We understand that joke wasn’t the best, but one of the job requirements is “a knack for nut-related puns,” so we’re just trying to inspire your creativity.)

Being a driver for the NUTmobile comes with certain responsibilities. Although the corporate communications team of the company will handle scheduling drivers for major events, drivers themselves will have the task of planning events and routes independently, in addition to reaching out to local media outlets such as radio, TV, and digital publications to inform the public about the NUTmobile’s upcoming visits to different towns.

In addition to that, you might find yourself dressing up in a costume and taking on a character role, as mentioned in the responsibilities. And let’s be honest, how many other jobs out there give you the opportunity to dress up as a larger-than-life peanut?

