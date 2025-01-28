Nearly 1 Million People in New York Fearful of Deportation Orders

Nearly one million New Yorkers, including legal citizens, are feeling anxious and uncertain due to the implementation of President Trump’s mass deportation initiatives by ICE.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post discovered that more than 250,000 individuals who listed their home addresses in New York have been issued deportation orders.

Over 250,000 New York Residents Received Deportation Orders

Deported Guatemalan Immigrants Arrive On ICE Flight from U.S

According to a report by Documented, over the past few years, a staggering number of 254,180 individuals residing in New York State have received removal orders from immigration courts, rendering them eligible for deportation.

According to a recent report released by the Fiscal Policy Institute, it has been concluded that…

There are 4.5 million immigrants in New York State, including 1.8 million who are non-citizens, and among those an estimated 670,000 who are undocumented

ICE Agents Arrest Nearly 2,400 Migrants, Nearly 2,000 Detainers Lodged

ICE agents made a series of arrests last week, apprehending numerous migrants from sanctuary cities, including New York.

In the past week, ICE has confirmed a total of 2,373 arrests and 1,797 detainers lodged.

Since President Donald Trump assumed office, ICE has been consistently reporting single-day statistics. On Sunday, the highest number of arrests, totaling 956, was recorded.

“ICE stated on X that Targeted Enforcement operations involve the planned arrests of known criminal aliens who pose a threat to national security and public safety.”

Authorities anticipate a rise in arrests and raids in the upcoming days and weeks.

Alleged MS-13 Gang Member Arrested In New York

ICE has brought attention to various arrests made across the country.

ICE apprehended Jose Roberto Rodriguez-Urbina, who is suspected to be a member of the notorious MS-13 gang, in New York.

Officials have stated that he is wanted in El Salvador on extortion charges.

ICE: US Citizens Could Be Questioned

During the course of migrant sweeps, ICE agents have indicated that they may question U.S. citizens as well.

