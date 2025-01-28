Authorities claim New York man operated a fraudulent gift basket company, allegedly scamming families out of $2 million

Posted by Jan McDonald January 28, 2025

According to federal prosecutors, numerous families, including those in Upstate New York, fell victim to a fraudulent website that claimed to send care packages to incarcerated loved ones nationwide.

According to court papers filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, Robert Rahrle received approximately $2 million in proceeds from his fraudulent business between 2017 and 2024.

According to federal prosecutors, Rahrle has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and wire fraud in a federal court in Syracuse.

According to court documents, iCare Gifting Solutions LLC, an online gift basket website, was operated by Rahrle. The website claimed to send care packages to prisons for approximately $50 per basket. However, it was discovered that the baskets were never actually sent and Rahrle, who is 34 years old, used the funds for personal purposes.

Court documents reveal that the scam had a significant impact on individuals across various states, including New York.

Rahrle, who used to live in Florida, resided in Upstate New York while managing the site.

Several customers have filed complaints on the business’s Better Business Bureau page, cautioning others that they never received their packages. It’s worth noting that the business is not accredited by the BBB.

In 2021, the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office created a video to alert people about the scam.

According to court documents, Rahrle did not report earnings from the fraudulent business to the Internal Revenue Service in 2017 and 2018.

Rahrle could potentially be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for committing wire fraud. In addition to that, he may also be required to pay significant fines amounting to millions of dollars.

