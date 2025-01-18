Suspect in murder of New Mexico State Police officer admits guilt

Jaremy Smith, the man accused of killing NMSP Officer Justin Hare, pleaded guilty to multiple charges this afternoon in Tucumcari, New Mexico.

In federal court, Smith admitted to his involvement in carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and another firearm charge.

“According to court documents, it is alleged that on March 13, 2024, Smith forcibly abducted a woman from her home in South Carolina, transported her in a stolen vehicle, and fatally shot her with a handgun that he had stolen from her roommate prior to the crime,” federal prosecutors explained. “After committing the murder, Smith fled across state lines to evade prosecution, traveling through Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas before entering New Mexico.”

On March 15, 2024, Hare responded to a distress call from Smith, who had found themselves stranded with a flat tire on I-40 near Tucumcari. Unfortunately, Hare passed away while assisting in this situation.

While helping Smith with his flat tire, dash camera footage shows Hare offering Smith a ride to town. According to officials, Smith shot Hare and then drove away in Hare’s car, leaving Hare inside. Officers discovered the automobile in a separate location some time later. Hare died at a hospital later that morning.

“Smith was apprehended in Albuquerque on March 17, 2024, by deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office after a gas station employee recognized Smith and contacted law enforcement,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico explained.

Smith has been taken into custody and is awaiting sentencing. As part of his plea agreement, he is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Reference Article