Death Row Inmate in Nevada who killed Two people dies

A death row inmate, who murdered two employees at a restaurant where he was previously employed and later laid off almost three decades ago, has passed away, according to information obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Marlo Thomas, aged 52, was declared deceased at Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas on Thursday, as reported by the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The 8 News Now Investigators contacted the coroner’s office to inquire about the cause and manner of death.

In court records, it is stated that Thomas reentered the Lone Star Steakhouse on April 14, 1996, where he previously worked as a dishwasher before being laid off. His intention was to regain his job at the restaurant. However, instead of seeking employment, Thomas chose a darker path. He proceeded to rob the manager and tragically ended up stabbing two employees to death.

Thomas was sentenced to death twice and found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery causing substantial bodily harm, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, and three deadly weapon enhancements. He served his most recent prison term at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs and started his sentence on July 16, 1996, as reported by the department.

The department has stated that an autopsy has been requested and the next-of-kin has been notified.

The state of Nevada executed its last death row inmate in 2006.

