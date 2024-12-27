Suspect Dead After Being Pursued On I-40 By State Police In Arkansas

Posted by Jan McDonald December 27, 2024

A man lost his life on Christmas Eve after he led the Arkansas State Police on a chase along Interstate 40 in Johnson County.

A press release from the ASP revealed that on Christmas Eve around 8:30 p.m., a trooper executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to apprehend a fleeing suspect on I-40 westbound near the 61-mile marker. Tragically, the suspect, who was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot, succumbed to injuries sustained when the vehicle veered off the interstate, crashing into trees in a nearby wooded area before finally coming to a stop.

According to ASP, the trooper pulled over the suspect for driving at a speed of 98 mph. The suspect, a 33-year-old individual from Hampton, Va, provided the trooper with a fake name and date of birth during the stop.

The suspect, according to ASP, had outstanding warrants in Virginia for charges including fleeing, providing false identification, and possessing a controlled substance. During the arrest, law enforcement officers discovered a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s pockets. Additionally, a taser and 4.9 ounces of cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar emphasized the recklessness of fleeing from law enforcement and the grave consequences that come with it. He also highlighted the commitment of ASP Troopers to prioritize the safety of innocent motorists, even though they deeply regret any loss of life.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will transport the suspect’s body for further examination. The ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.