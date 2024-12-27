Suspect Dead After Being Pursued On I-40 By State Police In Arkansas

A man lost his life on Christmas Eve after he led the Arkansas State Police on a chase along Interstate 40 in Johnson County.

A press release from the ASP revealed that on Christmas Eve around 8:30 p.m., a trooper executed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to apprehend a fleeing suspect on I-40 westbound near the 61-mile marker. Tragically, the suspect, who was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot, succumbed to injuries sustained when the vehicle veered off the interstate, crashing into trees in a nearby wooded area before finally coming to a stop.

According to ASP, the trooper pulled over the suspect for driving at a speed of 98 mph. The suspect, a 33-year-old individual from Hampton, Va, provided the trooper with a fake name and date of birth during the stop.

The suspect, according to ASP, had outstanding warrants in Virginia for charges including fleeing, providing false identification, and possessing a controlled substance. During the arrest, law enforcement officers discovered a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia in the suspect’s pockets. Additionally, a taser and 4.9 ounces of cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

ASP Colonel Mike Hagar emphasized the recklessness of fleeing from law enforcement and the grave consequences that come with it. He also highlighted the commitment of ASP Troopers to prioritize the safety of innocent motorists, even though they deeply regret any loss of life.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab will transport the suspect’s body for further examination. The ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.

