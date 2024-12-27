Changes coming in 2025: New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia to impact wages, driving, and more

Residents in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area should be aware of incoming legislative changes that could have an impact on their everyday lives and financial situations as the new year approaches.

In 2025, several new laws will be implemented. These laws include:

WASHINGTON, D.C.

In Washington D.C., a law prohibiting drivers from making right turns at red lights is set to be implemented on January 1st. However, despite being passed by the D.C. Council two years ago, the law cannot be fully enforced due to insufficient funding for new signage, as stated by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

Businesses in the District will need to accept cash payments, although there are some exceptions for those with alcohol licenses and establishments open late at night due to safety reasons.

D.C. will now start covering the expenses of home visits for families who are receiving healthcare through Medicaid, the D.C. Healthcare Alliance, or the Immigrant Children’s Program. This program aims to provide early intervention services, including teaching and counseling, to expectant parents and those with young children.

MARYLAND

The Maryland Road Worker Protection Act is set to enhance the implementation of speed cameras in work zones and increase the penalties for traffic violations. If you exceed the speed limit in a work zone, you may be subjected to fines ranging from $60 to $500. It is important to note that fines are doubled when workers are present.

In Maryland, hospitals have been mandated to refer patients who have experienced an overdose to the appropriate community providers and peer support professionals to ensure they receive ongoing treatment.

Health insurers, nonprofit health service plans, and health maintenance organizations are required to offer coverage for hearing aids. Each hearing aid is eligible for a benefit limit of $1,400, and this coverage can be availed every 36 months.

The Housing Expansion and Affordability Act is set to take effect, which will prevent jurisdictions from rejecting the construction of manufactured and modular homes in single-family zones.

VIRGINIA

In Virginia, starting January 1st, the minimum wage will be raised from $12 to $12.41 per hour. Moreover, businesses that have been operating for at least two years and have 25 or more employees will now be obligated to take part in RetirePath Virginia. This program aims to offer employees access to retirement savings accounts.

Virginia has recently taken steps to broaden its anti-discrimination laws. One noteworthy change is the addition of ethnic origin as a protected class. This means that it is now illegal for employers to discriminate, harass, or retaliate against employees based on their ancestry. To comply with these updated regulations, employers are required to revise their policies and training programs accordingly.

In Virginia, there have been recent updates in various areas, such as the rise in car insurance minimums and the implementation of additional regulations regarding the collection of children’s data. These changes aim to ensure better protection and safety for both drivers and young individuals.

