Suspect Accused of Terrorizing Connecticut Family Located in Upstate New York

US Marshals located a man who had been accused of terrorizing a Connecticut family in October, after discovering him camping in Upstate New York six weeks later.

Man Entered Home Despite Order of Protection

On October 30th, Christian Chavez-Sosa, a 31-year-old resident of 23 Ryan Ave in Norwalk, CT, allegedly trespassed into the home of his victim, according to the Norwalk Police.

According to the police, Chavez-Sosa violated a protective order and proceeded to vandalize the belongings within the house. He then left the premises with the intention of returning later to instill fear in his victim and a child who were present during the incident.

“He strangled the victim as they laid in bed with their (victim’s) child. This caused them to lose their breath and was only stopped when someone entered the room causing an interruption.” Norwalk Police

A man from Connecticut who was wanted for terrorizing a family has been apprehended in Upstate New York. The man was located in Gloversville, New York and was taken into custody by local authorities.

Alleged Attacker Tried to Strangle His Victim

According to the police report, Chavez-Sosa reportedly went back to the house with the intention to terrorize the victim once more.

According to Norwalk Police, the victim experienced difficulty breathing, and the assailant ceased their actions upon the arrival of another individual, leading to an interruption. Subsequently, Chavez-Sosa promptly left the premises.

On November 4th, he continued to pursue and harass the victim, making obscene gestures from his vehicle. This act once again violated the no-contact order of protection, according to the Norwalk police.

According to police, Chavez-Sosa departed from Norwalk, CT, and was located by US Marshals in Gloversville, NY, approximately three hours north of the reported crime.

Arrested in Upstate New York

US Marshals were able to locate and apprehend Chavez-Sosa in Gloversville on December 16th. The details regarding his hiding place and any potential accomplices were not disclosed by the police. However, Chavez-Sosa was officially charged on December 20th following his arrest.

He is charged with Home Invasion, Strangulation, Violation of Protective Order (3 counts), and Burglary in the First Degree.

