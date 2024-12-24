Teenagers aged 14 and 15 to be charged following pursuit in stolen vehicle resulting in crash in Irondequoit

On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny report at Walmart on Brandt Point Drive in Penfield. Although the suspects had already departed from the store, the deputies possessed a detailed description of the stolen SUV they were driving. It was reported that the vehicle had been stolen from the Town of Brighton on December 13th.

The deputies discovered the SUV and when they tried to stop it, the suspect fled. A pursuit came to an end when the stolen SUV crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Culver Road and Russell Avenue in Irondequoit.

Authorities apprehended two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, and took them into custody.

The 14-year-old is being charged with the following offenses:

Third-degree criminal possession stolen property Petit larceny Unlawful fleeing of a police officer



The authorities have charged the 15-year-old with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The authorities transported both suspects to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. They are anticipated to appear in Monroe County Family Court on Monday for their arraignment.

No injuries have been reported to the suspects or the individuals in the other vehicle.

