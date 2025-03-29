Nebraska Weather Alert: hail and wind gusts of 60 MPH Expected from 6 PM Friday Through Saturday Evening

A round of potentially severe thunderstorms is expected to hit parts of Nebraska starting Friday evening and lasting into Saturday, carrying the threat of 1-inch hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph (ca. 97 km/h).

The National Weather Service Omaha/Valley predicts the highest danger of storms on Friday, March 28, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., with more widespread thunderstorm activity predicted Saturday afternoon and evening. Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, and the neighboring southeastern and eastern counties are at the highest local danger.

Warm, wet air may fuel storm formation along a significant temperature gradient, but confidence in timing and intensity varies, especially on Saturday. An elevated warm layer, or “cap,” may delay storm development until late Saturday evening, when the atmosphere becomes more unstable.

Although we now consider tornadoes improbable, locals should remain vigilant for revised forecasts. The most significant concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts and hailstones up to 1 inch in diameter.

Those with outside plans should have numerous means to receive alerts. Keep mobile gadgets charged and stay indoors during thunderstorms. Drivers should use caution since severe winds and hail can decrease visibility and damage vehicles.

