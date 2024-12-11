Alabama bill would restrict drag performances and overnight programming

An Alabama state representative has filed a bill that would place limitations on drag performances and overnight programs.

HB 67, introduced by House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen, R-Hartselle, would prohibit public K-12 schools or libraries from presenting or sponsoring drag shows in the presence of minors without the approval of a parent or legal guardian. The law would also prohibit state-run or supported programs from permitting children to share multi-occupancy bathrooms, changing rooms, or sleeping quarters unless they are family members with parental or guardian authorization.

The measure comes as conservatives continue to assault LGBTQ+ persons, particularly transgender people, in public areas.

Since 2021, Alabama has restricted transgender people’s bathroom use, banned discussions about gender and sexuality up to fifth grade, prohibited transgender athletes from participating in school sports of the sex with which they identify, and made it a felony for physicians to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.

Right-wing activists have also attacked libraries for having LGBTQ+-themed publications.

On Monday, Stadthagen avoided mentioning drag performances in Alabama libraries or schools.

“When viewed through an unbiased prism, this legislation is a common sense solution to a difficult and, I believe, dangerous societal controversy,” he wrote in a text message

The bill defines drag performances as “a performance in which a performer exhibits a sex identity that is different from the sex assigned to the performer at birth, using clothing, makeup, or other physical markers.”

Stadthagen stated that the bill is “as much a preventative measure as it is a reactive measure.”

“You don’t wait to put in a fire suppression system after a fire has broken out and destroyed your home or business,” he wrote. “You put in a fire suppression system to prevent a fire from breaking out in the first place, and that is in many ways the purpose of this bill, to prevent the worst case scenario from ever happening.”

Stadthagen also mentioned an incident at Space Camp, claiming that it will help prevent similar situations in the future.

Conservative lawmakers in the state targeted a transgender staffer earlier this year after a parent complained on Facebook about their attendance at Space Camp. According to Al.com, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s examination revealed no proof of inappropriate activity.

The Alabama Trans Rights Coalition (ALTRAC) stated in a statement released Friday by organizer Allison Montgomery that the bill is “an intentionally vague bill that will be interpreted so broadly as to infringe on the First Amendment rights of all Alabamians.”

“Trans kids do not deserve to be humiliated by state law that ignorantly declares them opposite the gender they know themselves to be — they deserve to be themselves,” the statement said. “Alabama already denies them life-saving therapy and medical care and is trying to erase all mention of people like them from its archives and libraries.”

The group also expressed concern about female students dressing up as George Washington, which could be against the law.

“We urge the members of the Alabama legislature to stop using their power to pick on transgender children,” the statement said. “They should instead work to provide better education and more opportunities for all children in the state.”

Alabama Equality, an LGBTQ+ rights organization, said in a statement on Friday that the law is “a great example of yet another misguided priority that takes us further away from the real challenges facing our state.”

“Instead of concentrating on what matters most—improving our schools, expanding access to healthcare, and creating good jobs—this bill targets cultural issues that won’t move the needle on the everyday struggles families face,” the statement said.

