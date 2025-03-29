Winter Storm Warning in Vermont: Up to 9 inches of snow and ice anticipated through 8 p.m. Sunday

A major winter storm is expected to hit northern Vermont and sections of upstate New York over the weekend, bringing heavy snowfall and treacherous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Montpelier, St. Johnsbury, Derby, and Western Clinton County, NY, from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters forecast 5 to 9 inches of snow, with ice accumulations of up to a quarter inch, particularly Saturday and Sunday.

The storm is predicted to start with heavy snowfall late Friday night and progress to a wintry mix on Saturday. Icy conditions may deteriorate by Sunday morning, resulting in isolated to dispersed power outages caused by ice-covered lines and snow-laden branches.

Travel through damaged areas, notably along I-89, U.S. Route 2, and Route 100 corridors, will be dangerous over the weekend. Motorists are advised to postpone non-essential travel and pack emergency kits containing food, water, and flashlights.

Vermont residents should check newengland511.org for the most up-to-date road conditions, while New York passengers can go to 511ny.org.

Residents should monitor local updates as the system evolves into Sunday evening.

