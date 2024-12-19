Snow Showers Predicted on I-80 North in Pennsylvania Tonight

Brace yourselves for some unsettled weather as a cold front moves through western Pennsylvania. This weather system is expected to bring rain and snow showers, which could disrupt your daily commute and weekend plans. If you’re in the northern areas, especially along I-80, prepare for a potential inch of snowfall tonight. Experts are advising caution while driving, as reduced visibility and slippery road conditions are anticipated. Stay safe out there!

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a continuation of rain throughout the day. Later in the afternoon, areas north of Pittsburgh can expect a transition from rain to snow. Elevated regions, such as ridge tops, may see accumulations of snow by early evening. As for Thursday, it will be cold and cloudy with temperatures reaching near 37°F and light winds.

The upcoming weather forecast indicates that there will be a persistent possibility of rain and snow on Friday morning, which is expected to become more widespread in the evening. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there is a 60% chance of precipitation on Friday, with temperatures remaining around 37°F before decreasing to a low of 25°F during the night. Although there is a chance of snow accumulation on Friday night, it is expected to be minimal.

This weekend, the residents should anticipate partly sunny skies on Saturday, accompanied by a high temperature of 29°F and a low temperature of 17°F overnight. On Sunday, the weather will remain mostly sunny, but the frigid temperatures will persist, with the highs only reaching 28°F.

Drivers in the vicinity of Pittsburgh and along major routes like I-80 are being urged by local officials to be prepared for fluctuating road conditions. It is recommended that motorists lower their speeds, allocate additional travel time, and stay vigilant for icy patches.

As temperatures start to decrease, it’s important for residents to make sure their homes are prepared for winter and that their pets are kept safe and warm. If you’re planning to travel, it’s a good idea to stay updated on the latest local weather conditions.

