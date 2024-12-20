Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic representative from Hawaii and recent GOP convert, is getting traction on Capitol Hill as she seeks Senate approval to become President-elect Donald Trump’s next Director of National Intelligence in his second term. Her reported positive encounters with Republican senators appear to have alleviated some politicians’ concerns about Gabbard’s former relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and her controversial remarks about Russia.

According to Trump’s transition team, Gabbard’s discussions with senior Republican figures, who will control the Senate majority in January, have been mostly pleasant. “After a week of successful meetings with senators on Capitol Hill, Tulsi Gabbard has received an outpouring of support for her confirmation,” the president’s office announced over the weekend.

Some Democrats have expressed doubt about Gabbard’s selection, particularly in light of her comments after Russia invaded Ukraine. In 2022, Gabbard was quick to blame the crisis on NATO rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Kremlin claims. She went on to say that Ukraine was a justifiable target for Russian assault since it held biolabs supported by the United States. Furthermore, Gabbard’s 2017 trip to Syria, where she met with al-Assad at the height of the Syrian civil war, has reappeared as a source of dispute.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has been one of the most vocal critics, challenging her suitability for the nation’s top intelligence position. Her tight relationship with Russia, as well as previous utterances, have prompted concerns about her ability to provide fair and unbiased intelligence briefings.

Gabbard, on the other hand, has garnered considerable support from prominent Republicans. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson commended her, stating that “any noise from the Uniparty makes her the best choice.”I am looking forward to voting for her confirmation.” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump has nominated as Secretary of State, praised Gabbard at a recent meeting, saying she “is a great fit for the DNI role.”

Her two decades of service in the United States Army National Guard and as a lawmaker further strengthen her qualifications. Furthermore, the Trump campaign claims she emphasizes national security and “puts country before party.”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, another prominent admirer, stated that momentum is gathering for Gabbard’s confirmation. “She has strong backing from veterans and military lawmakers. “The opposition will try to stop her, but they are up against growing support,” Paul stated.

Democrats are likely to object, but Gabbard’s confirmation is likely to proceed smoothly. Historically, most cabinet nominees have easily gone through the Senate’s advice and consent process.

