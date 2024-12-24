Trump Border Czar Slams NY Governor After Gruesome Subway Killing: ‘Shame on You!

President-elect Donald Trump’s top border adviser, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Tom Homan, expressed his strong criticism towards Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) in response to her remarks about public safety. This incident was reported by Sean Hannity’s website on Monday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has addressed a horrific incident that occurred recently on a subway train in which a woman lost her life after being set on fire. The suspect, an unauthorized immigrant from Guatemala who had entered the country during the previous Trump administration, is believed to be responsible for this tragic event.

“In March, I took decisive action to enhance the safety of our subways, benefiting the millions of daily commuters. By deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support the efforts of @NYPDnews and @MTA in ensuring safety, as well as equipping all subway cars with cameras, we have witnessed a decline in crime rates and an increase in ridership,” expressed Hochul. She further shared, “Thanks to the effectiveness of our brand-new security cameras, law enforcement was able to swiftly apprehend a suspect involved in the distressing incident on the F train. I am grateful to @NYPDnews and @mtapd for their proactive response.”

Overall, crime on the New York City subway has decreased in the past few years. Even at its highest point in 2022 after the pandemic, it was not as severe as the infamous crime wave of the 1980s. However, crime rates on the subway still remain slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Homan was furious at the thought of Hochul celebrating subway crime right after the horrifying murder.

Homan criticized Governor Hochul, expressing his disappointment in her support for sanctuary status in the state. He accused her of welcoming thousands of illegal aliens to New York and specifically sending them to Buffalo and Syracuse. Homan pointed out that murders committed by illegal aliens have occurred in these areas. He also criticized Governor Hochul for implementing the green light law, which restricts ICE and CBP from collaborating with local law enforcement. Furthermore, local law enforcement is prohibited from sharing DMV data with these agencies. Homan concluded by stating that Governor Hochul cannot make things right in New York and urged her to take responsibility for her actions.

Homan stirred up controversy when he made recent threats stating that mayors who oppose the immigration policies of the Trump administration will face arrest. Moreover, he also proposed the idea of deporting entire families, including U.S. citizen children.

