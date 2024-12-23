Northeast Regions Expecting Heaviest Snowfall From Christmas Eve Clipper System

On Christmas Eve, an Alberta Clipper is expected to move from west to east, bringing up to six inches of snow to parts of the Northeast.

Monday, Dec. 23 will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures around freezing. However, as the day progresses, clouds will start to increase due to the approaching system.

Expect precipitation, including snow, sleet, and rain, from approximately 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Tuesday, December 24 will be mostly cloudy.

According to AccuWeather, the first image above indicates that heavier accumulations of snow, ranging from 1 to 3 inches, are expected in the lighter blue zones in northern and inland areas.

Upstate New York and northern New England are expected to receive between 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation, as indicated by the darker blue areas in the forecast.

The National Weather Service states that the upcoming light snowfall will add to the existing snowpack and enhance the chances of having a white Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the AccuWeather map indicates a mix of rain and snow in the areas highlighted in pink, while regions shown in blue are expected to experience snowfall.

Expect temperatures to soar to around 40 degrees later in the day, accompanied by partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve night.

On Christmas Day, which falls on Wednesday, December 25, we can expect mostly sunny skies. The following day, Thursday, December 26, the weather forecast predicts partly sunny weather along with seasonable temperatures.

