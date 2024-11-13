Rhode Island officials reject Trump’s proposal for ‘mass deportations’

Rhode Island leaders have made it clear that they do not intend to support President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation.

During his second term, Trump has expressed his intentions to implement large-scale deportations of individuals by utilizing the military and reinstating the Alien Enemies Act.

Both Governor Dan McKee and Mayor Brett Smiley expressed their shared commitment to maintaining Providence as a safe and inclusive city for all residents, regardless of their immigration status.

“Mayor Smiley has affirmed that the Providence Police Department will not and should not be immigration officers,” said a spokesperson for Smiley.

“Our policy remains the same. If an individual is in the Providence Police’s custody, that information has always been available to ICE. However the City has not and will not proactively collaborate with ICE to provide this information and will not change this policy.”

The Governor’s office, in a statement from McKee shared by Communications Director Andrea Palagi, emphasized that the Rhode Island State Police is dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of Rhode Islanders and places great importance on the investigation and prevention of violent crimes.

“While RISP cooperates with ICE on the lawful detention of violent criminals, they are not immigration officers and will not expend any time and resources to support mass deportation efforts,” the statement continued.

