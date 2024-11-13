Ohio AMBER Alert suspect shot dead by authorities after a chase; girl located safe

The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has died after a police chase and shooting involving law enforcement personnel in northeast Ohio on Monday.

NewsCenter 7 previously reported that a 7-year-old daughter’s alleged abduction by her non-custodial father in Jefferson County prompted the issuance of an Amber Alert.

Deputies said Charles Alexander, 43, left a family member’s house following an argument and abducted his daughter, whom he did not have custody of.

The Brunswick Police Department in Medina County discovered Alexander’s vehicle at 8 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

He refused to stop, resulting in a chase on Interstate 71 involving various law enforcement agencies.

The deployment of stop sticks during the chase rendered Alexander’s vehicle immobile.

Alexander exited SR 18 in Medina Township and pulled into a business parking lot.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Alexander, who was armed and contacted various dispatch centers by phone, according to WOIO.

Multiple gunshots from the officers resulted in Alexander’s death at the scene.

We safely removed the 7-year-old daughter from the vehicle and returned her to her family.

“The child is okay, thank God. And a tragedy has been escaped,” Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Eric C. Bors said. “The child appeared to be okay at this time physically.”

No cops were hurt.

