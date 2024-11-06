Republican candidate for Indiana House arrested just before election day

A Republican candidate for the Indiana House of Representatives was arrested on the eve of the election on Monday after being suspected of breaking a protective order.

According to The Lafayette Journal and Courier, police booked Jim Schenke, 57, a delegate from Indiana’s 26th House district, into Tippecanoe County Jail after receiving a late-night complaint that he had allegedly contacted a person on Facebook who had a protective order against him.

Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said officers received the complaint at 8.35 p.m. on Sunday and, after investigating, determined there was probable cause to make an arrest.

On Monday, police arrested Schenke at his Wabash Township home on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Early on Monday morning, authorities booked him into jail, but they released him after he paid a $250 cash bond.

According to the state registration, the lawmaker wanting to represent West Lafayette is currently under two protection orders, one from a local attorney and one from their staff. Meanwhile, Schenke has a protection order against someone who lives in his area.

Following his release from jail, Schenke resumed his campaign, taking to Facebook to reject the claims against him and assert that he is the true victim.

“For anyone who cares about honesty, I have been accused of violating a protective order,” Schenke stated on social media.

“In truth, I have a protective order against the sociopath that has been stalking and menacing me for months.”

In answer to a comment from one of his followers regarding the post, Schenke said, “Have you ever watched the movie Pacific Heights? I have a protective order against someone like Michael Keaton.”

Keaton stars as a crazy con artist in the 1990 psychological thriller of the same name.

The Independent has contacted Schenke’s campaign for further information.

Schenke, who is running against incumbent Democrat Chris Campbell and hopes to become the district’s first Republican representative in six years, made headlines last month after allegedly driving an uninsured campaign car into a street light. On October 22, Schenke eventually retracted the charge.

The Tippecanoe County Election Board has also charged him with a civil violation for allegedly failing to include proper political disclaimers in his campaign advertisements.

