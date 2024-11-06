Voters older over 70 may be allowing them to move to the front of the line in Alabama

During a presidential election, there is typically a high voter turnout, which often leads to long wait times at the polling stations. However, in Alabama, not all residents who wish to vote have to endure standing in line.

In Alabama, individuals who are physically disabled or 70 years and older have the privilege to bypass the line and proceed to vote upon their request. It should be noted that while the polling official has the authority to accommodate the voter, it is not mandatory for them to do so. Additionally, accessible voting equipment is provided for individuals with disabilities.

Need assistance?

According to guidelines from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, poll workers have the authority to inquire if anyone who has spent more than 4 minutes in a voting booth or an area where paper ballots are utilized requires assistance. In the event that the individual declines help, they are entitled to an additional minute to complete their vote. However, if there is no line, the voter may take as much time as needed to finish voting without being asked to leave.

If a voter requires assistance, they are allowed an additional 5 minutes to cast their ballots. However, if there is no wait, they can take longer without any restrictions.

Reference Article