Record-breaking turnout in Kentucky as early voting comes to end

Kentucky’s early voting period ended with a record-high turnout.

In a social media post Sunday, Secretary of State Michael Adams stated that 200,637 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday.

200,637 Kentuckians took advantage of Saturday early voting. With absentee ballots received so far, and in-person excused absentee voting and early voting concluded, 792,476 Kentuckians have voted in the 2024 general election to date. — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) November 3, 2024

According to Adams, 792,476 Kentuckians have voted in the 2024 general election so far, including absentee votes, in-person excused absentee voting, and early voting.

Adams divided the numbers by party.

345,380 Republicans (52.6%) 264,441 Democrats (40.3%) 46,456 registered Independent/other (7.1%)



46.8% of the registrations belong to the GOP, while 42.5% are affiliated with the Democratic Party. The remaining 10.7% identify as Independent or belong to other parties.

With early voting now completed, Election Day is fast approaching on Tuesday, November 5th. To exercise your right to vote, it is important to locate your designated precinct.

To find your Election Day precinct, click here

