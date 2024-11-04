Record-breaking turnout in Kentucky as early voting comes to end

Posted by Jan McDonald November 4, 2024

Kentucky’s early voting period ended with a record-high turnout.

In a social media post Sunday, Secretary of State Michael Adams stated that 200,637 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday.

According to Adams, 792,476 Kentuckians have voted in the 2024 general election so far, including absentee votes, in-person excused absentee voting, and early voting.

Adams divided the numbers by party.

    • 345,380 Republicans (52.6%)
    • 264,441 Democrats (40.3%)
    • 46,456 registered Independent/other (7.1%)

46.8% of the registrations belong to the GOP, while 42.5% are affiliated with the Democratic Party. The remaining 10.7% identify as Independent or belong to other parties.

With early voting now completed, Election Day is fast approaching on Tuesday, November 5th. To exercise your right to vote, it is important to locate your designated precinct.

To find your Election Day precinct, click here

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.