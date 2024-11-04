The Body Of A Kentucky Game Warden Has Been Taken To Alabama In A Funeral Procession

The body of a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife game warden left the state on Sunday, destined for his home state of Alabama, in a funeral procession that started in Louisville.

The procession honoring 24-year-old William “Tex” Bailey left O.D. White & Sons Funeral Home in Louisville around 11 a.m., according to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials.

Troopers from the Kentucky State Police Department (KSP) and other agencies reportedly took the Watterson Expressway, converged on I-65, and led the procession to Bailey’s hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.

Bailey died on Friday after experiencing a medical issue during training exercise, according to earlier reports.

