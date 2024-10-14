Record-breaking Snowfall Hits New York State

The anniversary of the “October Surprise” storm has arrived, and it serves as a timely reminder of the type of early snowfall that can occur in some areas of New York State.

This weekend, much of New York State will experience changeable weather. Some regions expect snowflakes as the leaves wilt and rain begins to fall.

However, as of the writing of this article, no large lake snow event appears to have the same impact on locals as the storm 18 years ago.

The images below will transport you back to 2006, when the “October Surprise” storm dumped a heavy layer of wet snow on the region.

The storm in 2006, also known as “Lake Storm Aphid,” began as a rain event before temperatures dropped just enough to produce snow.

Reference Article