Texas cops: A man killed his pregnant wife, then called 911 and claimed it was suicide

Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, made a distress call to 911 on the evening of October 7, informing the dispatcher that he had discovered his wife, Christa Gilley, motionless in bed at their residence in Houston. According to KTRK, he stated that he attempted to revive her through CPR, indicating that she had deliberately taken an overdose.

Upon arriving at the residence in Houston’s northwest side, the officers discovered Lee Gilley and two children present. Meanwhile, Christa Gilley was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was later declared deceased, as reported by the police.

McClatchy News contacted an attorney listed for Lee Gilley but did not receive an immediate response.

Lee Gilley maintained that his wife had taken her own life, but Houston police, in an October 12 news release, stated that her injuries told a different story.

Additionally, it was discovered that she was eight weeks pregnant during the investigation.

During the investigation, Lee Gilley emphasized that his wife was not a drug user and had no suicidal tendencies, as reported by KHOU.

According to law enforcement, the couple had engaged in an argument prior to the tragic death of Christa Gilley.

On October 11th, Lee Gilley was taken into custody by the police on a murder charge.

According to court records, he has been denied bond.

Reference Article