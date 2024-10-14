Police identify and arrest Rochester Hills murder suspect who posed as DTE worker

In Oakland County, Michigan, authorities have apprehended one of the two individuals who allegedly posed as DTE Energy employees in order to enter a residence in Rochester Hills. This incident resulted in the murder of a man and the binding of a woman.

Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, got arrested on Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office noticed Hernandez driving south on I-49 from Arkansas and apprehended him. Additionally, he has an outstanding armed robbery warrant in Ohio.

After their visit to the basement, the two men proceeded to restrain the woman using duct tape. Following this, they proceeded to search the entire house, spending a minimum of 20 minutes doing so. The police report does not provide any information regarding what, if anything, was stolen during the incident.

According to the woman, two men arrived at her home around 10 p.m. on Thursday and informed her about a gas leak. However, she did not permit them to enter the premises.

According to Oakland County sheriff Micahel Bouchard, they were informed about a gas leak and returned to the house on Friday morning. They were granted access to the house, and the husband accompanied them to the basement where the gas enters the house. However, the wife never saw him again, and he never came back up.

2nd suspect still at large

The authorities have not yet apprehended the other suspect involved in this case, who is described as thin. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking any information or tips regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is providing a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Your identity will remain anonymous.

How to verify a worker’s identity with DTE Energy

DTE Energy issued a warning to its customers, cautioning them about a potential issue.

“If anyone arrives at your home or business saying they are from DTE, please ask to see a badge with photo ID. If the person refuses to show their badge, do not allow them inside.“If you want to verify a worker’s identity or confirm that a vehicle is an authorized company vehicle, please immediately call DTE at 800-477-4747. If the person becomes agitated or acts in a strange manner, insisting that you let them inside, call 911.” DTE Energy

