Preparing for Rain and Storms in the Carolinas: What to Expect

Rainfall is anticipated to arrive in the Carolinas later this week, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms as well.

Rain showers are expected to spread across North and South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 31. Our First Alert meteorologists predict that this will be the only opportunity for rain in the region this week.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can anticipate and when to expect it.

Leading up to rain

The Charlotte region can expect a mostly dry week with mild temperatures. Throughout the week, high temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

On Friday, the Charlotte area can expect highs of around 66 degrees as rain moves in.

According to our meteorologists, a weather system is forecasted to move from the Gulf to the Great Lakes this week. As a result, a warm front/cold front combination is expected to sweep across the Carolinas, bringing wet weather on Friday.

Friday rain timeline

As of Tuesday, January 28, here is the rough timeline for Friday’s rainfall. It is important to note that the forecast may change slightly as the week goes on.

Rain is expected to move into the western parts of North and South Carolina between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday.

The rain is expected to move towards the east, with the Charlotte region likely to experience it between 10 a.m. and noon.

By 2 p.m., the Carolinas will experience widespread wet weather, except in the eastern regions of the states.

Our team of First Alert meteorologists is predicting that the Charlotte region will experience the heaviest rainfall in the early or mid-afternoon.

By 4 p.m., the majority of the Carolinas will experience rainfall.

The wet weather is expected to reach the eastern coasts of both states by 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rain is expected to clear out overnight, with the Carolinas likely to be mostly rain-free by 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Thunderstorm chance

According to WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin, the Charlotte region may encounter a couple of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.

Severe weather is expected in the Gulf Coast region on Thursday, with the possibility of it reaching the Carolinas on Friday.

According to our meteorologists, there is no expectation of widespread severe weather on Friday.

Drying trend to follow rain

The Charlotte region is anticipated to experience a period of dry weather following Friday’s rainfall, and this dry spell is expected to persist for an extended period of time.

Next week, the Carolinas and the entire Southeast U.S. are expected to see temperatures that are higher than usual.

The Charlotte area was expected to experience high temperatures of 68 degrees on Monday, February 3rd.

