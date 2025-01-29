Amere Wright Detained In Eagles Championship Shooting: PD

On Wednesday, January 29, the Philadelphia police announced that they have arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting at the Eagles NFC Championship celebration in Center City.

Amere Wright, an 18-year-old, has been identified as the suspected gunman who shot a 20-year-old man in the lower abdomen and hip at 1300 Chestnut Street on Sunday, January 26, around 9:25 p.m., according to authorities.

The victim, who sought help from officers assigned to the Eagles Crowd Detail, was quickly taken to Jefferson Hospital. According to the police, he is currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Shooting Investigation Group conducted a thorough review of surveillance footage from nearby businesses as well as body-worn camera footage. It was through this comprehensive investigation that Wright was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting, according to officials.

SWAT officers executed a search warrant at Wright’s residence on the 6100 block of North Broad Street on Tuesday, January 28th. Without any incident, they apprehended him and took him into custody, as confirmed by the police.

Detectives found the clothing Wright allegedly wore during the shooting, along with his cellphone and a loaded black handgun, during the search.

According to the police, Wright is facing charges of Felony Aggravated Assault and other related offenses.

