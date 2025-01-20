Arrest Made in Double Homicide Case: Rapper Lil Xelly and Another Victim Identified

Marcell Jordan Hebron, also known as Lil Xelly in the music industry, and Leilani Marroquin, both residents of Rockville, have been identified as the victims of a tragic double homicide that took place on January 17, 2025. The suspect, Kaloyan Dimov Stoev, a 25-year-old individual, has been apprehended and is currently facing charges of first-degree murder and handgun-related offenses. In order to provide support for both families during this difficult time, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been initiated to assist with the funeral expenses.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) reported that a 1st District officer noticed a white BMW stopped at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard during a routine patrol at around 3:16 a.m. Upon closer examination, the officer discovered an adult male, identified as 26-year-old Marcell Jordan Hebron of Rockville, deceased inside the BMW. Bullet holes were also found on the exterior of the vehicle.

At 7:40 a.m., officers from the Rockville City Police Department responded to the parking lot of 2 Research Court for a report of a deceased person. When authorities arrived, they discovered a dead adult female with apparent gunshot wounds and bullet shells in the parking lot. Authorities identified the victim as 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin from Rockville.

The deceased individuals were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. There, a thorough autopsy will be performed to officially determine the cause and manner of their death.

Detectives investigating the case have concluded that the two homicides are linked and have identified Kaloyan Dimov Stoev as the suspect responsible for the shootings that resulted in the deaths of Hebron and Marroquin. On Friday, January 17, around 12:00 p.m., law enforcement authorities apprehended Stoev in Rockville and recovered two firearms from his possession. After being taken into custody, Stoev was transferred to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he now faces charges of first-degree murder and additional offenses related to the possession of a handgun. He is currently being held without bond.

