Preparations of US cities for Trump’s immigration crackdown

CNN reported that a recent study found that people who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing depression. The study, published in JAMA Psychiatry, analyzed data from over 600,000 adults in the United States.

The researchers found that individuals who engaged in any type of exercise, such as walking, running, or cycling, had a 17% lower risk of developing depression compared to those who did not exercise. Furthermore, the study found that the more exercise people did, the lower their risk of depression became.

The researchers recommend that even small amounts of exercise can have a positive impact on mental health and that incorporating physical activity into daily routines is essential for maintaining mental well-being.

State and local leaders across the country are preparing for a surge of assertive immigration policies and potential mass deportations that President Donald Trump has pledged to implement in the hours and days after his inauguration on Monday.

According to a White House official, President Trump has promised to issue nearly 100 executive orders on his first day in office, with at least 10 of them focusing on immigration, a key topic of his campaign.

Shortly after assuming office, Trump wasted no time in signing a series of immigration executive actions that will result in a stricter approach to immigration. Among these actions is an executive order aimed at putting an end to birthright citizenship, a matter that would require either a constitutional amendment or court intervention.

Additionally, he signed an order declaring a national emergency at the US southern border, which will lead to the deployment of additional Pentagon resources and armed forces to complete the border wall.

In his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump restated his commitment to executing mass deportations during his tenure as president.

“We will start the process of sending back millions and millions of criminal aliens to their countries of origin,” Trump declared.

The immigration actions are expected to face legal challenges, potentially causing fear and confusion in cities with large immigrant populations. People from various professions, such as school bus drivers, restaurant managers, and church pastors, may be left uncertain about how to respond if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials approach them.

Soon after Trump assumed office, the American Civil Liberties Union promptly filed a lawsuit against the new administration’s decision to close down CBP One, a border app that granted migrants the opportunity to seek asylum.

The ACLU has filed a request for an urgent status conference in a ongoing case against former President Joe Biden’s asylum restrictions on the US southern border. They argue that disabling the app denies migrants their right to access the asylum process.

The Trump administration’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, a key aspect of its immigration agenda, has been met with legal challenges. On Monday, the ACLU, along with several civil rights and immigration rights groups, filed a lawsuit against the administration. The lawsuit argues that Trump’s action violates federal law and the Constitution. The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary and permanent injunction from a federal court to block the order.

Nationwide, state and city officials have been actively preparing for the expected immigration crackdown. They have been making arrangements to support migrant communities and, in some cases, to resist federal immigration enforcement. Additionally, there are officials who have shown enthusiastic support for Trump’s proposed policies.

Last month, a collective statement was released by several Republican governors expressing their support for President Donald Trump’s steadfast dedication to enhancing America’s safety by tackling the issue of illegal immigration and expelling those individuals who pose a threat to our communities and national security. Notable among these governors are Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Joe Lombardo of Nevada. They indicated their willingness to deploy National Guard resources to aid in enforcement efforts.

States across the country are taking proactive measures in anticipation of the imminent crackdown on immigration. These preparations are aimed at addressing the challenges that may arise as a result of the crackdown.

Colorado has a law that limits state and local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration officials in apprehending, detaining, or collecting personal information from migrants. However, the state is made up of various municipalities with varying positions on immigration enforcement.

Denver, the capital city that has become a contentious battleground in the immigration debate, is preparing for intensified ICE enforcement actions. Mayor Mike Johnston, who has attracted criticism from Trump officials, revealed that Denver received the highest number of migrants per capita among all cities in the country last year. This influx of migrants occurred after Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting migrants to Democratic-led cities as a direct challenge to the Biden administration.

CNN has obtained a playbook that was distributed to city staff outlining the steps they should take if ICE agents try to enter city buildings and public spaces, including hospitals. The playbook provides guidance for different scenarios and instructs employees on what actions to take.

Johnston previously expressed that it was evident that this location would serve as the primary focus for their operations.

If an ICE agent becomes hostile or threatens an employee with arrest, the employee should ask for the agent’s name and badge number. They should then contact the city attorney’s office for assistance and inquire if they are free to leave.

According to the policy, it is explicitly stated that an employee should refrain from interfering with a federal agent’s arrest of an individual.

City officials have devised a comprehensive four-point plan to address the expected ICE sweeps. This plan emphasizes the importance of working closely with the federal government in detaining violent criminals, a strategy that aligns with the approach taken during the Biden administration.

Johnston made it clear that their collaboration with ICE ends at that point. They have no intention of assisting or supporting ICE operations within the city. Furthermore, if ICE were to target individuals in sensitive locations like schools and churches, they would not hesitate to take legal action against the agency.

The Denver Police Department has implemented policies that prohibit officers from inquiring about the immigration status of witnesses or victims of a crime.

While some areas have shown opposition to the proposed immigration actions by the Trump administration, there are also localities that have expressed their support for them.

The Board of Commissioners in Douglas County, a community of almost 400,000 residents located south of Denver, recently passed a resolution in support of President Trump’s efforts to address illegal immigration. They are calling for the implementation of immigration enforcement in Colorado, despite the state’s reputation as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

According to CNN affiliate KMGH, Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon expressed his concerns about the lack of resources to support individuals when there is a large welcome sign on their state. Laydon stated, “It’s not compassionate to have a huge welcome sign on our state when there really is not a place or resources to support them.”

Community leaders and law enforcement in Chicago are addressing the concerns of migrant residents who are afraid of being targeted by ICE in their workplaces, schools, and places of worship.

In a recent social media post, Governor JB Pritzker showed his support for migrant families and emphasized the importance of being prepared for emergencies. He shared a helpful checklist that included gathering essential documents and identifying a caregiver who can step in if a child’s parents are detained.

The governor described the situation as “chaos” and expressed frustration with the lack of communication from the federal government regarding their plans.

Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker, emphasized that the state cannot prevent Homeland Security from entering Illinois as they have the authority to do so. He clarified that they welcome the agency’s presence when they are engaging in lawful activities and upholding the values of the American public. Pritzker made it clear that their intention is not to obstruct Homeland Security but rather to protect the people of Illinois and ensure they are not being exploited.

Chicago Public Schools recently reached out to families to provide reassurance that the district has implemented policies designed to safeguard students and staff from immigration enforcement. These policies, which were approved by the Board of Education in November, prohibit schools from assisting ICE and restrict ICE agents from accessing CPS campuses unless they possess a valid criminal warrant.

The school district offers families “Know Your Rights” trainings and has provided information on available legal resources for immigrants and refugees.

Lincoln United Methodist Church, which has a large Hispanic congregation and has been known to provide migrants with sanctuary, has made the decision to cancel in-person Spanish services due to concerns about potential ICE raids, according to the Rev. Emma Lozano. The church will instead hold virtual Spanish services, while English services will still be conducted in person.

The Illinois Restaurant Association has received numerous calls from its members expressing concerns about potential ICE sweeps targeting their kitchen and service staff. Sam Toia, the CEO of the association, emphasized the importance of foreign-born workers in Chicago’s hospitality industry, referring to them as the “backbone.” He has advised businesses to ensure that their employees possess the necessary I-9 employment eligibility forms.

Toia advises restaurant owners to ensure that all their employees have the necessary documents in place. He emphasizes the importance of complying with ICE inspectors and compares it to complying with health inspectors.

The Trump administration is on the verge of a heated confrontation with California Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders. These officials have been diligently devising strategies to safeguard the state’s progressive policies, including immigration protections, from the new president.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed his office’s commitment to supporting immigrant communities. He emphasized that state law enforcement agencies are prohibited from engaging in any activities related to immigration enforcement, including investigating, interrogating, detaining, or arresting individuals for such purposes.

During a news briefing, Bonta announced that they have released updated guidance and resources for law enforcement, prosecutors, and victims of hate crimes. This action was taken in response to the president-elect’s xenophobic rhetoric and the expected increase in hostility towards immigrant communities.

Several major cities in California, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, have established themselves as havens for migrants. These cities have implemented regulations that prohibit city employees from assisting ICE unless compelled by federal law.

Just weeks after his reelection, President Trump witnessed the unanimous adoption of a “sanctuary city” ordinance by the Los Angeles City Council. In a show of solidarity, the Los Angeles Unified School District also reaffirmed its policy that prohibits school personnel from voluntarily cooperating with immigration enforcement or disclosing information about the immigration status of students and families to immigration agencies.

Before retiring last month, LA School Board president Jackie Goldberg made it clear that the district would strongly oppose any attempt to establish federal laws that would force school districts to comply with immigration enforcement actions.

“We are aware of what lies ahead. They have made it clear what is to come, and we want to assure our students, their families, and all our staff that you are warmly embraced here,” Goldberg expressed in November.

Bonta has made a commitment to contest any federal laws or actions that his office considers to be unlawful.

California’s Attorney General, Rob Bonta, firmly stated, “If it’s unlawful, we’ll see you in court, and we’ll stop you.” His words conveyed a resolute commitment to upholding the law and seeking justice.

On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a directive ordering state public safety and corrections officials to collaborate fully with federal immigration authorities.

In a memo sent on Friday, the Republican governor issued a mandate to the leaders of the Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections. The mandate requires the agencies to provide assistance in administrative and criminal investigations, report suspected violations of immigration laws to federal authorities, and honor detainer requests from the Department of Homeland Security.

The directive also mandates that state agencies assist in transferring custody to immigration authorities.

In April 2024, Reynolds took action by signing an immigration enforcement bill into law. This legislation enables state and local police to arrest undocumented immigrants who have unlawfully reentered the country.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has expressed his support for Trump and his administration, particularly when it comes to addressing the city’s migrant crisis. Adams has been vocal about his willingness to collaborate with Trump, demonstrating a potential alliance between the two leaders.

“The American people have made it abundantly clear that our immigration system is broken and they want it fixed. We must take action to secure our border,” stated Adams. He emphasized his commitment to collaboration with the current administration, stating, “I’m not interested in warring with this administration; I want to work together to find solutions.”

Adams, who faced federal corruption charges during the Biden administration, has been advocating for revisions to the city’s long-standing sanctuary policies, which have been in effect since the 1980s.

As city officials eagerly anticipate the mayor’s plan to address Trump’s immigration mandates, New York City Public Schools have taken proactive measures to train their staff on how to handle potential encounters with ICE agents.

The country’s largest school system recently issued a memo to school principals, reiterating that ICE enforcement officers are not allowed to enter school grounds “without proper legal authority.”

The letter emphasized the importance of providing education to all children in the city, regardless of their immigration or asylum status. It also highlighted that the school system does not gather information about a student’s immigration status.

In the summer of 2022, a significant influx of migrants made their way to New York City, having been transported by bus from the Texas border. While the school system does not keep records of immigration status, the city’s Department of Education reports that approximately 45,000 migrant children have registered in public schools since July 2022. According to a spokesperson from the department, CNN has learned that additional support and resources will be provided to both staff and families, including various “Know Your Rights” training sessions.

Texas officials may find themselves feeling more confident in their stance on US southern border policies with the arrival of Trump in the White House, after a contentious dispute with the Biden administration.

In recent years, the state has been grappling with an unprecedented influx of immigrant arrivals, making it one of the busiest regions for migrant crossings. To address this challenge, Governor Greg Abbott initiated Operation Lone Star in 2021. As part of this operation, the state transported tens of thousands of migrants to Democrat-led cities via buses and flights. This retaliatory action against the Biden administration garnered commendation from Trump.

As workers in Texas were installing additional buoys along the floating barrier in the Rio Grande, their aim was to prevent migrants from crossing the water as Trump was being sworn in on Monday.

In a post on X, Abbott expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to collaborate closely with President Trump in order to ensure border security. He exclaimed, “AMERICA IS BACK!”

