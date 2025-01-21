Man from Buffalo Admits Guilt in Federal Fentanyl Case

Dewayne Vass, a 43-year-old resident of Buffalo, has recently admitted guilt in a case involving possession with the intention to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross, who highlighted the severity of the charge. If convicted, Vass could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with the potential for life imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The plea of guilt was made before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. and is a result of an investigation conducted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

On July 12, 2024, law enforcement officials conducted a search at the residence on Moselle Avenue, as well as at Vass’s home on Sunshine Drive and his vehicle. As a result of these searches, significant amounts of fentanyl and cocaine were discovered, along with $127,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

The collaborative investigation conducted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff John Garcia, and the FBI, led by Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia, was praised by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is prosecuting the case.

The sentencing is set to take place on May 16, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. The presiding judge for the case is Judge Sinatra.

Reference Article