Police: Paterson Shootout Leaves 1 Critical And Another injured

Posted by Jan McDonald October 7, 2024

Two men, aged 33 and 28 and hailing from Paterson, were engaged in a gunfight in the vicinity of Straight Avenue and Park Place at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi.

One man, aged 33, sustained injuries to his head and torso, while the second man suffered wounds that were not life-threatening. Both individuals were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for medical treatment. Currently, the first man is in critical condition, whereas the second man is in stable condition.

The investigation is currently active and ongoing. We will provide further updates as soon as additional information becomes available.

