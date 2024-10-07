Expect warm days and cool nights in Alabama this week

A refreshing fall breeze and much cooler weather will be brought to Alabama by a cold front passing through on Monday. Hurricane Milton will also have a significant impact on the region’s weather this week. Check out the latest video forecast for more details.

October has been unusually warm so far, with Birmingham experiencing temperatures nearly six degrees above average since the beginning of the month. However, this warmth won’t last much longer. Typically, the average daily high temperature in early October is around 80 degrees, and the average low is around 58 degrees in Birmingham.

Although Monday’s cold front won’t bring any rain, it will provide a welcome relief from the recent heatwave. It may take some time to feel the cool-down effects as Monday is expected to be hot, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, the real change will occur on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Dry, continental air from Canada will move in, resulting in much cooler temperatures with lows falling to the lower and middle 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday promises to be a more pleasant day with full sunshine, a deep blue sky, and less heat in the afternoon, as the high temperature reaches around 80 degrees.

While a major hurricane like Milton won’t directly impact Alabama, it will have an influence as it moves over Florida and east of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday. This influence will enhance the northeasterly breeze and bring even cooler air to the region. By the end of the week, daytime highs will drop to the upper 70s in the Birmingham area, potentially reaching the lower 70s in the higher terrain of East Alabama. In the cold spots, morning low temperatures could fall as low as the mid-40s by Friday and Saturday mornings.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will start with a cool and dry Saturday morning, followed by slightly warmer temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky on both days, and there will be no significant threat of rain through at least Sunday.

Rainfall in North and Central Alabama may be scarce for a while, as longer-range ensemble guidance indicates only a 10 to 20 percent chance of more than one-tenth of an inch of rainfall through October 21.

As for the beach forecast, Hurricane Milton will create large swells and dangerous rip currents along the Alabama Gulf Coast this week. The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a high risk of rip currents from Monday through Thursday. However, Hurricane Milton will not directly hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, and rip current concerns will diminish by Friday and Saturday.

Expect seasonably warm and dry weather at the beach this week and weekend, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, accompanied by a stiff northeast breeze.

