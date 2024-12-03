Police: Father Shot While Holding 10-month-old Child At Kroger

Authorities have accused two men of shooting a father in the Kroger parking lot while he was holding his 10-month-old child.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a Kroger in Whitehall, Ohio, about six miles east of Columbus.

Authorities found the father, who had sustained a nose wound, at the scene, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

A local hospital received him for treatment. Police claimed the boy was unharmed; however, one of the shots narrowly missed him.

The father informed investigators that two individuals, Shyler Swank and Christopher Dumon, contacted him.

Authorities said one was recording on his phone while the other shot the father several times.

The father told authorities that he knew Swank and Dumon in the past but hadn’t seen them in some years.

Police arrested Swank and Dumon shortly after the incident.

Dumon faced three counts of complicity, while Swank faced three counts of felonious assault.

Tuesday is Swank’s scheduled court appearance.

