Amber Alert: Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

An Amber alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl in Cumberland, Maryland, who was reported missing earlier today, December 2.

The Cumberland Police Department, which serves Allegany County in Maryland, put an alert on its Facebook page requesting assistance in locating 12-year-old Chloe Brook Parker.

The Amber alert reads: “The Cumberland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Chloe Brooke Parker is a 12-year-old female who was last seen in the area of Oldtown Road Cumberland, MD. ‘

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are asked to contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600 or contact our Facebook page. Callers may remain anonymous.”

Police describe Parker as a Caucasian female who stands “approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.”

The police released a photo of Parker in a white top with blonde hair but did not specify what the 12-year-old was wearing at the time she went missing or her hair color.

The Facebook pages of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons both repeated the call to locate Parker.

The area has previously reported Parker missing. On October 7, Cumberland Police issued an alert looking for the 12-year-old. One day later, on October 8, they reported her as safe.

Sergeant Fickes of the Cumberland Police Department told Newsweek, “It appears that [Parker] has gone missing five times this calendar year.”

“Basically, the circumstances are that she has permission to go somewhere in this city, either to an activity to a friend’s house, and she just hasn’t come home,”

Fickes said. Fickes told Newsweek that after each apprehension, “we get her, and we take her home, and we try to get some counseling and some family services there for her, but they don’t always work at times.”

The Amber Alert system is frequently utilized throughout the United States to assist in the recovery of children who have been reported missing. State or municipal authorities can issue alerts, and the case may involve multiple children.

The system, which stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters collaborated with local authorities to create a warning system to locate abducted children. Other states and localities quickly followed suit.

