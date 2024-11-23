Police: CT Women Arrest After Route 17 Chase And Crash Sparked By Ulta Shoplifting

According to Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli, Ramsey police received a call about a shoplifting incident at Ulta, which is situated at 1255 Route 17 South, around 4:09 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Upon arriving at the scene, officers noticed a white 2023 Jeep Compass, the suspected vehicle, driving recklessly and entering Route 17 South in an unsafe manner.

The police engaged in a short pursuit but had to end it due to the heavy traffic. The suspect’s vehicle proceeded south and eventually crashed into another car near the East Allendale Road ramp in Saddle River, according to authorities.

After the crash, two women exited the car and ran in different directions on foot. Ramsey police managed to capture Ashley C. Richards, the passenger, who was 33 years old and from Hartford, CT. They found her in a wooded area after a short struggle. The driver, Deaisha Suite, 28 years old and from Windsor, CT, was discovered in another wooded area to the north of the accident location.

Saddle River Police, Waldwick Police, Allendale Police, and EMS units from Ramsey and Mahwah provided assistance at the scene. Authorities reported that both women were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation.

Ashley C. Richards is currently facing multiple charges, including possession of burglary tools, obstruction, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and possession of CDS. After being issued summonses, she was released into the care of HUMC staff.

Deaisha Suite faces multiple charges, including resisting arrest, obstruction, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substances, and assault by auto in connection with the crash. She is currently held in custody at Bergen County Jail while awaiting her initial court appearance.

Detective Sabatelli mentioned that both women were issued several motor vehicle summonses.

