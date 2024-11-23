Woman Beats Man With Boot At Queens Subway Station

Posted by Jan McDonald November 23, 2024

The NYPD is currently on a search for a woman who recently assaulted a man with a boot at a subway station in Queens.

The police have released images of the suspect they are searching for in connection with the attack at the 21st Street-Queensbridge F-line station in Long Island City on Sunday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, around 3 a.m., a 59-year-old man found himself embroiled in a dispute with a woman. Suddenly, without warning, the woman approached him from behind and struck him on the head with a boot, according to the police.

According to the police, she quickly left the area and was last spotted traveling westbound on 21st Street.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by EMS in stable condition.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.