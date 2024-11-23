Woman Beats Man With Boot At Queens Subway Station

The NYPD is currently on a search for a woman who recently assaulted a man with a boot at a subway station in Queens.

The police have released images of the suspect they are searching for in connection with the attack at the 21st Street-Queensbridge F-line station in Long Island City on Sunday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, around 3 a.m., a 59-year-old man found himself embroiled in a dispute with a woman. Suddenly, without warning, the woman approached him from behind and struck him on the head with a boot, according to the police.

According to the police, she quickly left the area and was last spotted traveling westbound on 21st Street.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by EMS in stable condition.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

