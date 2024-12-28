Police arrest two 18-year-olds for burglary in North Tonawanda

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested by the North Tonawanda Police on charges of burglary.

North Tonawanda Police conducted an investigation into a burglary that occurred overnight on Tuesday, Dec. 24th.

An alleged overnight burglary was reported at a business located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, where extensive damage was discovered along with a significant amount of stolen money.

North Tonawanda Police have identified two suspects after conducting further investigation. The authorities successfully located and apprehended the suspects without any incident at around 1 p.m. on the same day.

North Tonawanda Police have identified the two suspects as Jacob M. Hannah-Albon, 18, and Ryan P. Kindred, 18, both residents of North Tonawanda.

The charges given to both suspects were identical.

Burglary in the 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree Possession of burglar’s tools Conspiracy in the 5th Degree



Both men were booked and held for arraignment. After their arraignment, they were both released on their own recognizance and given future court dates.

