Police arrest two 18-year-olds for burglary in North Tonawanda

Posted by Jan McDonald December 28, 2024

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested by the North Tonawanda Police on charges of burglary.

North Tonawanda Police conducted an investigation into a burglary that occurred overnight on Tuesday, Dec. 24th.

An alleged overnight burglary was reported at a business located on Niagara Falls Boulevard, where extensive damage was discovered along with a significant amount of stolen money.

North Tonawanda Police have identified two suspects after conducting further investigation. The authorities successfully located and apprehended the suspects without any incident at around 1 p.m. on the same day.

North Tonawanda Police have identified the two suspects as Jacob M. Hannah-Albon, 18, and Ryan P. Kindred, 18, both residents of North Tonawanda.

The charges given to both suspects were identical.

    • Burglary in the 3rd Degree
    • Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree
    • Possession of burglar’s tools
    • Conspiracy in the 5th Degree

Both men were booked and held for arraignment. After their arraignment, they were both released on their own recognizance and given future court dates.

Also Read:

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.