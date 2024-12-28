NY prison guards caught on body cam punching, kicking, and grabbing inmate’s neck before his death

During a news conference, Attorney General Letitia James showcased some of the footage captured at Marcy Correctional Facility, emphasizing that her investigation is still ongoing.

Four officers captured approximately 30 minutes of footage each, although their cameras were not activated. However, the cameras were in standby mode, recording video without audio, according to James.

Brooks seems to have died from asphyxiation.

The lawsuit claims that the two prison guards involved in the death of Robert Brooks are part of a larger “beat-up” squad.

In the hallway, while their colleagues punch and kick Brooks, other officers and nurses can be observed engaging in casual conversations, handling paperwork, and even sharing smiles.

The family of Brooks had the opportunity to watch the footage earlier this week. According to a statement from the family’s attorney, they described the final moments of Brooks’ life as “horrific and violent.”

Attorney Elizabeth Mazur is determined to ensure justice for Robert’s memory and safety for the prisoners at Marcy Correctional Facility. Having previously won a $12 million police brutality lawsuit against the city of Rochester on behalf of Daniel Prude’s family, Mazur is relentless in her pursuit of justice.

Court papers filed earlier this week have unveiled some details of the assault.

Troopers went to court in Oneida County to request extreme risk protection orders for three of the 13 prison guards who were being investigated for the assault. In such cases, law enforcement can approach a judge to temporarily confiscate firearms and other weapons from individuals who are considered potential threats to themselves or others.

The judge rejected the proposed orders, stating that he did not believe the three officers would engage in any behavior that could cause harm to themselves or others.

In 2017, Brooks, who hails from Greece in Monroe County, received a 12-year prison sentence for a first-degree assault charge. The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that his arrest followed a violent incident where he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

According to records, Brooks was initially detained in the Mohawk Correctional Facility but was later transferred to the Marcy Correctional Facility. The reason and timing of this transfer have not been disclosed by state prison officials.

Four different agencies are currently investigating the death, including the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state AG’s office, the State Police, and the state Commission of Correction. The state Education Department, responsible for licensing nurses and other professionals, has also acknowledged being “aware of the matter,” according to a spokesperson.

Under state law, the AG’s office is granted special powers to investigate any deaths caused by the actions or inactions of law enforcement officers, including corrections officers. This authority allows the office to present evidence to a grand jury, who will then decide whether to issue any indictments.

The attorney general’s office has yet to announce any charges.

In her recent directive, Gov. Kathy Hochul made the decision to terminate the employment of 14 state workers who were implicated in the assault. Among the individuals involved, there were 13 corrections officers and one nurse. It’s worth noting that Anthony Farina, one of the corrections officers, has already chosen to resign from his position.

The officers involved in the assault have been strongly criticized by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union representing corrections officers.

The union issued a statement expressing their concern over the incident, emphasizing the potential risk it poses to their entire membership and the negative impact it has on the profession’s integrity. They made it clear that such behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

The Marcy prison, situated in Oneida County, is a medium-security facility located approximately seven miles west of Utica. According to records, it currently houses 846 inmates as of December 1st.

The prison has previously been flagged for issues by an independent monitoring group, the Correctional Association of New York.

During the fall of 2022, the group conducted interviews with over 100 inmates, who shared accounts of widespread abuse by employees. The group’s report highlighted a prevalent culture of fear and retaliation within the facility.

