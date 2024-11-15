Parents Of Fallen State Trooper Honored With The Palmetto Order

Since the tragic death of their son, South Carolina Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Michael Rao, in 2002, Salvatore and Lois Rao have turned their grief into a purpose to memorialize dead police and help the law enforcement community.

Governor McMaster bestowed the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor, on them in recognition of their dedication.

“Salvatore and Lois Rao have shown us all what resilience, compassion and dedication look like,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “They have taken their grief and turned it into a lifetime of support for the law enforcement community, honoring the memory of their son and lifting up the families of others who have faced similar tragedies. By presenting them with the Order of the Palmetto, we recognize their service and also the example they have set for others.”

The Order of the Palmetto, established in 1971, recognizes South Carolina people who have demonstrated exceptional service and success.

Recipients display excellent character via a lifetime of service to their state or nation.

“For years now, the Raos have been a vital part of our family here at DPS,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “I have seen firsthand just how much love and devotion they have for others. The support system they have cultivated for families of fallen troopers is beyond inspiring and it was my honor to nominate them to receive this prestigious award.”

A vehicle struck Trooper Michael Rao in June 2002 as he was rescuing a stranded family on Interstate 95. He died two days later, at the age of 33.

Following his death, Salvatore and Lois joined the Carolina branch of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a non-profit organization that helps families of slain police. They attended funeral services, retreats, and National Police Week events, where they found solace from other bereaved families.

In South Carolina, the Raos play an important role in honoring the state’s 51 slain troopers and assisting their families.

They help plan the Highway Patrol’s annual Fallen Trooper Service of Remembrance and serve as liaisons with surviving family members.

“Even after all the hardship they have endured with the loss of their son, the Raos continue to serve and uplift our troopers and their loved ones,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, Commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “It’s a pleasure to see them receive the recognition they so deeply deserve.”

The Raos have supported current law enforcement agents. In 2003, they testified in front of the South Carolina Senate to ensure that families of fallen cops receive lifetime coverage under the State Health Plan.

They also contributed to the development of the “Blue Alert” system, which provides immediate warning of situations involving law enforcement officers who are murdered, injured, or abducted while on duty.

“We know that Mike is looking down on us today and is proud of what we are doing in his memory,” said Lois Rao. “Mike has led the way all along.”

Reference Article