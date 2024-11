Police in Georgia need your help in locating a missing teenage girl.

The Columbus Police Department reports that they last saw Avery Lee, 17, near Warm Spring Road on October 31.

Avery stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The last time we saw her, she was wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, and gray slides.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Special Victims Unit at 706-225-3449.

