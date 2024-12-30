One of the World’s Oldest Restaurants is Located in New York

Located in New York, there is a restaurant that holds an impressive legacy and is considered the oldest in the state and the 12th oldest globally.

New York state is rich in American history.

New York, also known as the Empire State, holds a significant place in US history as one of the original 13 colonies. It is a sacred land where numerous pivotal moments took place, contributing to the formation and birth of our nation.

One of the oldest restaurants in New York, and indeed one of the oldest in the world, has borne witness to some truly pivotal moments.

New York’s Restaurant Is 12th Oldest Restaurant In The World

LoveFood, a team of food enthusiasts, has conducted extensive research to compile a list of the oldest restaurants across the globe.

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium in Salzburg, Austria is considered to be the oldest restaurant in the world, with its origins dating all the way back to the year 803.

Located right here in New York, you’ll find the 12th oldest eatery worldwide, a place that has been around for 885 years.

The Old 76 House In Tappan Among The World’s Oldest

The ’76 House in Tappan is a beloved historic American tavern with a fascinating story to share. Ranked as the 12th oldest restaurant globally by LoveFood, it offers a truly unique dining experience.

According to LoveFood, the Old 76 House is a must-visit destination.

The ’76 House is proud to be the oldest restaurant in the US, built in 1688 – and it’s an establishment that played an important role in the Revolutionary War. It was here that the British spy Major John André was imprisoned before his trial and subsequent execution, earning the building the nickname ‘André’s prison’…American staples grace the menu, from roasted Amish chicken pot pie to flame-grilled Black Angus New York sirloin steak.

The 76 House is not only known for its delicious food, but also for its rich history. It is believed that the first separationist document from the British was signed here, as stated by the 10th Amendment Center.

If you’re a history enthusiast who appreciates delicious food and drinks, make sure to add ’76 House to your list of must-visit places when you’re in the downstate area.

