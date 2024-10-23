Oklahoma legend Toby Keith has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Hall of Fame has inducted Oklahoma legend Toby Keith.

Keith passed away on February 5th, aged 62, from stomach cancer. He died in peace, surrounded by his family. In 2022, Keith revealed that he received a stomach cancer diagnosis the previous fall.

The Country Music Association announced Keith’s induction into the Hall of Fame, along with John Anderson and James Burton, a little more than a month after he died. The event on Sunday unveiled Keith’s plaque and those of the other new Hall of Famers.

“For nearly 30 years, Keith was one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers. His commanding baritone, boisterous presence, and aptitude for brilliant songcraft all contributed to the sound of twenty-first century country music,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum officials wrote on Facebook prior to the ceremony.

The singer was noted for hits such as “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue.” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy?” “I Love This Bar,” “Cryin’ for Me,” “How Do You Like Me Now?” and “I Want to Talk About Me” together with “Red Solo Cup.”

Many of Keith’s songs represented his upbringing and perceptions of Oklahoma society. Throughout his career, the country music megastar made Oklahoma his home and lived near Moore.

By the end of 2011, Keith had 20 Billboard Country No. 1 hits. He has received multiple awards and honors from the Academy of Country Music, including Entertainer of the Year in 2002 and 2003, as well as Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Nashville Songwriters Association International Awards.

