Georgia Farmers Impacted by Hurricane Helene to Receive $207.7 Million in Aid from USDA

Last week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) would provide further assistance to Hurricane Helene-affected producers in their recovery efforts. The USDA has determined which counties are eligible for payments under the Hurricane Insurance Protection-Wind Index (HIP-WI) endorsement for Hurricane Helene. Approved Insurance Providers (AIP) now have 30 days to issue payments, but they usually do so considerably sooner.

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) launched HIP-WI during the 2020 hurricane season and expanded it last year to include the Tropical Storm (TS) option. Producers with these endorsements will receive approximately $233 million in indemnity payments for Hurricane Helene-related damages, assisting farmers and rural communities in their recovery.

“Hurricane Helene caused significant damage across several southeastern states, disrupting the fall harvest season,” according to Secretary Vilsack. “The Biden-Harris Administration and the USDA are committed to supporting farmers through the recovery process by offering innovative coverage options and ensuring producers receive funds quickly.”

Current state-level projections for HIP-WI and TS indemnity payments due to Hurricane Helene are:

Alabama: $5.0 million

Florida: $12.8 million

Georgia: $207.7 million

North Carolina: $4.1 million

South Carolina: $4.1 million

Virginia: $61,000

According to a statement, the payments mentioned above are in addition to the funds allocated for Hurricane Beryl, Hurricane Debby, and Hurricane Francine. These hurricanes had a significant impact on the Gulf Coast and southeastern states earlier this year. In total, over $630 million has been disbursed under the HIP-WI and TS programs in 2024.

Agricultural Deputy Secretary Torres Small made a visit to South Carolina and Georgia today, where she met with local farmers and emphasized the resources provided by the USDA. In addition, she joined forces with Feeding America to assist in packing emergency food at the Golden Harvest Food Bank located in Georgia.

Officials from the USDA have expressed their commitment to expediting aid for farmers and rural communities affected by the hurricane. They are actively exploring various options, including contingency plans and program flexibilities, to provide the necessary support. For more details on the USDA’s disaster assistance programs, visit the Hurricane webpage on farmers.gov.

HIP-WI and the TS option are accessible in select counties throughout 19 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

The release stated,

The RMA has implemented emergency procedures to aid producers in response to the significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene and the continuing impact of Hurricane Debby. These measures have been put in place to simplify the claims and indemnity payment process, minimizing paperwork and requirements when there is consistent evidence of damage. Producers in the affected counties of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia can access further details regarding these emergency procedures on the RMA’s Hurricanes Helene and Debby webpage.

According to USDA officials, producers will not be required to file a claim in order to receive a HIP-WI payment. When a county is triggered, payments will be automatically issued by AIPs. The RMA has already identified the eligible counties for these payments in Product Management Bulletin 24-067, and this information will also be accessible in the county’s actuarial documents. It is worth noting that these payments are provided in addition to any crop insurance claims.

HIP-WI offers coverage for a portion of the deductible on a crop insurance policy in the event of a named hurricane with sustained winds affecting a county or an adjacent county. Normally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides the necessary data for these triggers. However, due to the impact of Hurricane Helene on the National Center for Environmental Information, the RMA utilized data from the National Hurricane Center to expedite payments. Officials confirmed that any additional triggers will be released once NOAA data becomes accessible.

HIP-WI and the TS option are accessible in select counties throughout 19 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Officials have confirmed that HIP-WI has paid out more than $1.1 billion in indemnities since its launch, demonstrating its effectiveness as a risk management tool.

To find out more about HIP-WI, including frequently asked questions and helpful resources, please visit the official HIP-WI website. Crop insurance is exclusively sold through private agents, and you can find a list of agents either by contacting USDA Service Centers or by using the RMA Agent Locator available online. For further details about crop insurance and the farm safety net, you can visit rma.usda.gov or get in touch with RMA Regional Offices.

Reference Article