OKC church pastor beaten and robbed, suspect Detained at gunpoint

At gunpoint, the assailant who allegedly beat and robbed an Oklahoma City pastor was apprehended.

Last month, Edmond Police received an alert from a Flock camera, notifying them that Christopher Stone was driving a stolen pickup.

Stone has been accused of violently assaulting a pastor in his own church. He forcefully entered the premises by pounding on the doors, pretending to have a medical emergency.

On the evening of December 16, Christopher Stone was directed to exit a vehicle by Edmond police officers around 10 p.m.

Police: Touch the roof!

Police: Open your door with one hand!

Police: keep coming, down on your knees.

Police: What’s going on? Whose car is this?

Stone: Friends.

Stone stated that he had borrowed the truck from a friend whose name he struggled to pronounce.

Police: What’s his name?

Stone: Pastor Placem.

Police: What is it?

Stone: Pastor Peytnem.

Police: Who?!

Stone informed the police that the individual he considered to be his friend was actually a church pastor.

Police: He’s a pastor somewhere?

Stone: Yeah.

Police: Where’s he a pastor at?

Stone: I forget the name of the church.

The police managed to get in touch with the owner of the truck, who had reported it stolen a few hours earlier. The owner, a pastor at a Church in Oklahoma City, recalled seeing an unfamiliar man loitering around the church gazebo. The man started knocking on the windows and doors of the church and then abruptly entered. The victim recounted how Stone repeatedly punched him in the face about 20 times. Even after falling to the ground, the assault persisted.

Police: They said it was stolen out of OKC, right?

Police: Yeah, by a force or fear robbery.

According to reports, the pastor immediately dialed 911 after Stone fled with his wallet and truck.

An ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

