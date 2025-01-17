Deer Park Police Seek Assistance in Locating Most Wanted Individuals

The Deer Park Police Department is actively seeking information on several people with outstanding warrants. Authorities encourage anyone with information on their location to contact Warrant Officer S. Jackson.

A press release from the Deer Park Police Department lists Stephon Christian Allen, Corey Josue Palma Detillier, Jessica Gil, Christiana Angelica Cabrera, Jeremey Jerome Griffin, Tavasha Chermel Lewis, Anjelica Maria Perez, and Robert Michael Reyna among those wanted. The department reported making multiple attempts to contact these individuals. Please contact Officer Jackson at 281.478.2088 or via email at sjackson@deerparktx.org if you have any information.

Reference Article