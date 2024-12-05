Alabama’s Attorney General Supports Senate Confirmation of Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is among a group of 30 state attorneys general who are calling on the U.S. Senate to confirm Pam Bondi as the 87th United States Attorney General. Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Jeff Sessions in this position.

“President Trump made an incredibly wise decision by appointing Pam Bondi as the next United States Attorney General,” Marshall said. “I have known Pam for a long time, and she possesses the heart of a prosecutor. She will boldly enforce the rule of law and restore the public’s confidence in the Department of Justice. I look forward to working with Attorney General Bondi and making the rule of law great again.”

The bipartisan coalition composed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Whip John Thune, emphasizing Bondi’s impressive legal background and exceptional leadership skills.

“Many of us have worked with Attorney General Bondi, and we have witnessed firsthand her legal acumen, her passion for justice, and her steadfast commitment to the rule of law,” the letter states. “She is a superb choice to serve our nation and the public interest.”

The letter highlights Bondi’s remarkable accomplishments as Florida’s Attorney General, specifically her tireless efforts in addressing the opioid crisis. It acknowledges her exceptional leadership in tackling pill mills, holding pharmaceutical companies responsible, and advocating for the prohibition of synthetic drugs. Additionally, Bondi’s commendable work in combating human trafficking is praised, as she played a pivotal role in enhancing legal measures to safeguard victims and bring traffickers to justice.

“General Bondi is exceedingly well prepared to be the 87th United States Attorney General,” the letter continues. “She will bring to the office a unique combination of civil and criminal experience and a tenacious work ethic. Most importantly, she will bring a steadfast and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

The coalition is being co-led by the attorneys general of South Carolina and Florida, and it also includes representatives from 28 other states. These states are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The Senate has not yet set a date for Bondi’s confirmation hearing, but the coalition’s endorsement shows that state leaders widely support her appointment.

