Nine States Experience Simultaneous Earthquakes

Posted by Jan McDonald December 17, 2024

This weekend, nine states in the United States—California, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Kansas, Alaska, New Mexico, and Washington—experienced earthquakes at the same time. These shocks came after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern California the previous week, which prompted a tsunami warning. This string of seismic incidents has sparked fears among individuals who live near fault lines.

A representative for the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reassured people, saying, “A temporary increase or decrease in seismicity is part of the normal fluctuation of earthquake rates.” Neither an increase nor a decrease in global seismic activity is a reliable indicator of an impending major earthquake. Fortunately, the recent earthquakes did not cause any significant damage.

According to USGS statistics from the previous 30 days, earthquakes were most common in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, and California. California and Nevada registered the most powerful earthquakes over the last week. The tremors that struck on Friday morning were not big enough to cause widespread damage, but they sparked preparedness discussions.

Following these simultaneous incidents, local governments swiftly established emergency reaction and preparedness measures. Local governments made sure to inform residents about safety procedures. This included making public notifications about earthquake preparedness, distributing emergency kits, and coordinating rescue teams if any severe aftershocks occurred. We asked residents to evaluate and update their emergency plans to better prepare for future seismic activity. Were you in an earthquake zone? Did you feel any of the earthquakes?

Jan McDonald
